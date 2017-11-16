Marvel Heroes to close down as Disney terminates Gazillion partnership

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Thursday 16th November 2017 Share this article Share

Marvel Heroes is set to close down after the property holders Disney announced that it was ending its relationship with developer Gazillion Entertainment.

The free-to-play isometric RPG launched on PC in 2014 and consoles in June this year. According to community members, this news is not entirely unexpected after the developers missed a number of patch updates including Halloween and the expected Thor: Ragnarok tie-in.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Marvel said: "We regret to inform our Marvel Heroes fans that we have ended our relationship with Gazillion Entertainment, and that the Marvel Heroes games will be shut down. We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined the Marvel Heroes community, and will provide any further updates as they become available."

At present, the future remains uncertain for Gazillion and its staff; according to Kotaku, current and former employees have been told not to return the office this week.

This is not the first time Gazillion has abruptly shut down one of its free-to-play projects. Back in 2012 the developer stopped working on Fortune Online to refocus on Marvel Super Hero Squad Online and Marvel Heroes.

The year before that, Gazillion sold off its Lego Universe game along with most of the staff working on the project.

