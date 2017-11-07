Finnish developer raises $1.4 million in seed funding to launch first game Bon Games' inaugural game Transit King is set for a full launch on November 16

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Tuesday 7th November 2017

Finish mobile developer Bon Games has raised $1.4 million in seed funding to help bring its first game to market.

Slated for a full release on November 16, Transit King enjoyed a soft-launch in July and has positive reviews on the Google Play Store. However, according to data from Sensor Tower, it has less than 5,000 downloads in October.

The funding was led by Finnish investors Polkuni and Nurmiranta Holdings.

Bon Games CEO Ilkka Immonen said: "We saw that the tycoon and simulation genres offer opportunities for new ideas.

"Players of many old classics (such as Transport Tycoon and Railroad Tycoon) are having a hard time finding anything that pleases them on the mobile simulation market. We are focusing on this and aiming to build the world's best studio focusing on tycoon games."

According to PocketGamer.biz, the game will be published by Finnish company Fingersoft.