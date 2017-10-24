Destiny 2 is the best-selling game of 2017 in the US so far NPD data shows strength of Bungie's sequel, while Nintendo's SNES Mini sold more units than any other console

Activision Blizzard's Destiny 2 is the best-selling game of 2017 in the US, according to NPD, a lofty position achieved through its sales in September alone.

The Bungie-developed online shooter launched on September 6, and its performance across the remainder of the month was enough to overtake any other game released in the US this year, and the launch month of its predecessor in September 2014.

NPD also placed Destiny 2 in third place for the 12-month period leading up to the end of September, behind only Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1. Activision Blizzard has been unusually restrained in offering insight into the game's success, though, confirming that it had the best launch week on console this year but refraining from attaching a dollar amount.

Another key performer in September was NBA 2K18, which beat Madden 18 and FIFA 18 in the sports category. It should be noted, however, that EA's all-conquering football franchise only launched on September 29, a full ten days later than 2K's basketball title, and it was still the fourth best-selling game in the US overall.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was the top-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, and the fifth top-seller overall. Ubisoft Milan's first project as lead studio is also the only third-party game to top NPD's Switch chart so far.

All of which adds up to a strong month for software, with combined console and PC sales increasing 49 per cent year-on-year to hit $744 million. Across the whole of 2107 so far, spending is up 7 per cent to $3.7 billion.

1. Destiny 2

2. NBA 2K18

3. Madden NFL 18

4. FIFA 18

5. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

6. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

7. Grand Theft Auto V

8. NHL 18

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

10. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

Sony's PlayStation 4 was the leading hardware platform in consumer spend in September, but Nintendo was comfortably the top company in terms of unit sales: the Switch shifted more units than any of the current generation consoles, and the SNES Classic was the top-seller overall.

Hardware spending grew 34 per cent versus last year to reach $316 million, with consumer spending year-to-date up 20% to $2.1 billion.