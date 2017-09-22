PUBG devs call out Epic over Fortnite Battle Royale mode "This was never discussed with us and we don't feel that it's right," says head of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds dev Bluehole

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds studio Bluehole is concerned that one of its fast followers is following a little too close. The company released a statement today addressing similarities between its phenomenally successful survival shooter and the new Battle Royale mode in Epic Games' Fortnite.

"We've had an ongoing relationship with Epic Games throughout PUBG's development as they are the creators of UE4, the engine we licensed for the game," said Bluehole VP and executive producer Chang Han Kim. "After listening to the growing feedback from our community and reviewing the gameplay for ourselves, we are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known."

He added, "We have also noticed that Epic Games references PUBG in the promotion of Fortnite to their community and in communications with the press. This was never discussed with us and we don't feel that it's right."

Bluehole said the PUBG community has been providing it with evidence of just how closely Fortnite has followed the formula for its own game, adding that it is considering further action on the matter.

As for Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, Bluehole highlighted a comment he made in a recent Reddit AMA session, when he said "Other companies will, of course, enter the marketplace, but I would just hope they put their own spin on the game mode and not just make a carbon copy!"

Epic Games did not immediately return a request for comment.