Hear Rare, Playground Games, Creative Assembly and more discuss careers at EGX UKIE reveals line-up for its Career Bar

Christopher Dring Publisher Tuesday 12th September 2017 Share this article Share

The Career Fair at EGX 2017 will be our biggest ever, and we can today reveal a schedule of live talks and sessions that will take place across all four days of the show.

The Career Fair will have 17 different universities and developers available to meet and discuss careers and education related to the games industry, while trade body UKIE will once again run the Careers Bar, which will offer advice on all different aspects of the video games business.

This year's schedule includes 50 big names from Rare, Playground Games, Square Enix, Yogscast, Unity, Pinewood and a whole host more. The full weekend's schedule of events can be found right here.

Thursday, September 21st

11:00 - 12:30: Careers Advice sessions with Luke Savage (senior academic development manager at PlayStation), Gareth Williams (COO of LittleBigPR) and Kim Parker Adcock (MD of OPM Response)

12:30 - 13:00: 'Working As A Community Manager' - Amy Graves, Community Manager, Square Enix

13:15 - 13:45: 'The Tech behind Arting Successfully' - Jess Hider, European Community Manager, Epic Games

13:45 - 15:15: Careers Advice sessions with Rachael Gregg-Smythe (producer at Ripstone), Jess Hider (European community manager, Epic Games) and Bruce Slater (Technical Artist, Radical Forge)

15:15 - 15:45: 'Tranfuzer Q&A - what graduate start-ups need to know'

16:00 - 16:30: 'How to get 7 billion views on YouTube' - Rich Keith, CRO, Yogscast

Friday, September 22nd

11:00 - 12:30: Careers Advice sessions with Michelle Turner (head of PR and marketing at Ripstone), Hollie Pattison (social media and community coordinator at Ripstone), Tony Gowland (director at Ant Workshop) and Guy DeRosa (recruitment consultant at Skillsearch)

12:30 - 13:00: 'Fundamentals of being a game designer' - Kirsty Rigden, development director, Futurlab

13:15 - 13:45: 'Marketing and PR in the games industry' - Michelle Turner, head of PR and marketing, Ripstone

13:45 - 15:15: Careers Advice sessions with Chris Payne (director of Quantum Soup), Tom Hughes (creative director at Cold Sun Studios), Hannah Bunce (game test engineer at BBC) and Alex Darby (programmer/designer at Darbotron)

15:15 - 15:45: 'AI Programming' - Duygu Cakmack, AI programmer, Creative Assembly

16:00 - 16:30: 'Expand Your Horizons: How to secure a role at a AAA studio' - Nick Duncombe, Resource Manager, Playground Games

Saturday, September 23rd

11:00 - 12:30: Careers Advice sessions with Josh Bishop (MD, Brightrock Games), Dan Parkes (sound engineer, Pixel Toys), Luke Botham (game designer, Sumo Digital) and Des Gayle (founder, Altered Gene) 12:30 - 13:00: 'Lazy Student To Awesome Game Dev' - Jose Naylor, senior tech evangelist, Unity

13:15 - 13:45: 'Careers in esports' - Caroline Oakes, Business Development, ESL

13:45 - 15:15: Careers Advice sessions with Ross Mansfield (creative director at Furious Bee), Lizi Attwood (technical director at Furious Bee), James Cook (QA technician, Media Molecule)

15:15 - 15:45: 'BAFTA Young Game Designer Panel'

16:00 - 16:30: 'Insert Pirate Producer Pun Here' - Joe Neate, exec producer, Rare

Sunday, September 24th

11:00 - 12:30: Careers Advice sessions with Liam De Valmency (programmer, Media Molecule), Amanda Blatch (senior artist, DR Studios) 12:30 - 13:00: 'Getting into games audio' - Glen Gathard, head of creative audio at Pinewood Film Studios

13:15 - 13:45: 'The Indie Panel - DIY: Do Indie Yourself - Making Games as a Student' - Jonathan Ridgway - CEO & Creative Director at Rebourne Studios (host), Sarah Ford - Concept Artist at Mediatonic, Katie Nelson - 3D environment artist for Blueprint Games, Adam Boyne - Director at BetaJester, Jon Price - Director of a Priori Digital Email

13:45 - 15:15: Careers Advice sessions with Danny Colclough (head of produce at Eclectic Gaming), Bianca Iancu (3D animator, Coatsink)

15:15 - 15:45: 'Becoming a games programmer' - Bex Edmondson, programmer, Hutch Games

16:00 - 16:30: 'The Art of UI' - Fabian Vercuiel, Lead UI Artist, Creative Assembly

The GamesIndustry.biz Career Fair and UKIE Career Bar are one of a series of events taking place for the games industry at EGX. On Thursday, September 21st we will be running the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit for indie studios and publishers/investors. We will also be announcing the Best Places To Work Awards winners at a special event at the show.

This is in addition to the EGX Industry After Party, The UKIE AGM and the GamesIndustry Zone for meetings between professionals.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz