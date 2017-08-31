Bungie and Games Done Quick supporting Hurricane Harvey relief

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 31st August 2017 Share this article Share

Various games firms are doing their part to support civilians affected by the recent onslaught of Hurricane Harvey.

VG247 reports that Bungie is calling for Destiny players to donate towards relief efforts by offering them a special in-game customisation. The studio has created a special commemorative pin badge, from which all profits will be given to Direct Relief, which is providing aid for Harvey victims in Houston, Texas.

Players who purchase the pin will receive an exclusive emblem in Destiny 2. Bungie is also encouraging fans to donate directly to Direct Relief.

"There are many other ways to get involved. Even if a pin or emblem isn't your thing, we urge you to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your own way. Get involved. Donate to a charity of your choice. Help spread the word and support those who are helping in whatever ways they can," the studio wrote in a blog post announcing the charity drive.

"Thank you so much for reading these words, and for bringing Light to those who need it now more than ever. Your contributions matter. This community has, can, and will make a difference."

The campaign follows previous charity work operated through the Bungie Foundation, raising money for organisations such as St Jude's Children's Hospital and Stack-Up.org. It also ran a similar drive in 2015 following an earthquake in Nepal.

Meanwhile, Games Done Quick is organising a weekend charity stream called Harvey Relief Done Quick, Polygon reports. The group is inviting speedrunners to come and participate in broadcasts that will kick off Friday, September 1st at 8pm ET and run through the same time on Sunday, September 3rd, calling for donations from viewers throughout the event.

Games Done Quick is still in the process of selecting a charity to represent, but plans to support a group local to Houston. Like Bungie, this is the latest charity initiative from the group, having previously supported Doctors Without Borders and the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Hurricane Harvey struck the US this month and escalated into a tropical storm. Rainfall reached 50 inches in places, leaving around 30,000 people unable to go home, 20 people dead and much of Houston and the surrounding area flooded.