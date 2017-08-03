Rugby League Live finally dethrones Crash Bandicoot in Australia, New Zealand charts Activision's remasters settle for No.2, Splatoon 2 drops out of New Zealand top ten in second week

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 3rd August 2017 Share this article Share

Crash Bandicoot's triumph in the global charts has, perhaps temporarily, been cut short as the game is knocked from the top spot in both Australia and New Zealand.

The latest charts from regional trade body the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, spotted by GameSpot, shows that Rugby League Live 4 was the best-selling game in both countries for the week ended July 30th.

The Rugby title is developed locally by Australian developer Big Ant Studios and is driven by the sport's popularity in both New Zealand and Australia. As a result, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy drops to No.2 in both territories - the first time since the game launched at the end of June.

It's a similar story to the UK charts, where Crash Bandicoot has been No.1 for four out of the five weeks since it released, once again returning to the top spot this week.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch exclusive Splatoon 2 is pushed down to No.3 in Australia and drops out of the Top 10 completely in New Zealand. It debuted at No.2 and No.3 respectively in each country's charts last week.

The rest of each Top 10 is made up of the usual ongoing success stories such as Grand Theft Auto V, although there are some interesting placements for older games. 2015's Call of Duty: Black Ops III was the sixth best-selling game in Australia, while 2013's Battlefield 4 manages No.10 in New Zealand - no doubt driven by price promotions at retail.

As with the UK charts, these only encompass physical sales and do not specify exact figures for each title. You can see each nation's full Top 10 below: