House Party removed from Steam for "pornographic" content

Valve has removed Eek Games' House Party from sale on Steam, after it received complaints regarding supposedly "pornographic" content.

According to Eek Games, Valve offered little detail regarding either the "nature of the complaints" or what, exactly, was considered pornographic. However, it did tell Eek that House Party would be reinstated once a modification that automatically censors certain scenes had been implemented and tested.

"I explained to them that I don't consider the game pornographic as it's not intended to titillate, but rather is intended to be a humorous and quirky game," Eek Games said in a blog post.

Eek continued: "I know there are many games with nudity, and there are also games with sex scenes as well, including really popular titles, so it's all rather confusing and I don't know exactly where the line is or what in particular I should be censoring.

"I don't want to censor anything if I don't have to, and I am also looking into ways to allow Steam users to convert or mod their version of the game to the original version, however, it won't be delivered that way from Steam moving forward."

One of the principal reasons behind the game's creation, Eek said, was to avoid doing "another tired old game about killing, violence and gore." However, in substituting gratuitous violence with gratuitous sex - albeit in the context of a "raunchy comedy adventure" in the tradition of Leisure Suit Larry - House Party "set off a few alarms with some groups."

"The game has been a target for a certain group of people since the day it launched, and said people were posting very aggressive, distasteful and hateful comments directed toward the game and its community of players," Eek said. "I suspect the complaints about the game that Steam received were originating from the same groups."

"For some groups, it's not enough to ignore a product they don't like. They have to ensure nobody else is allowed to enjoy it also"

The origin of the complaints that Steam acted upon is pure speculation, but the fact is that Steam chose to act - and not for the first time. In 2012, No Reply Games' Seduce Me was prevented from completing the Greenlight process for similar reasons, prompting a similar discussion that Eek now raises about the "double standard" that exists regarding depictions of violence and depictions of sex in video games.

"When it comes to video games and in my opinion at a higher level, art in general, I don't see any difference between gratuitous sex and gratuitous violence and how they should be treated, and that's why I don't see an issue with the content in the game."

Eek continued: "I don't agree with Steam's decision, but I respect it. I was hoping that their allowance of the game for well over a month, during which time it has been a top seller, was indicative of Steam stepping forward and acknowledging this hypocrisy and taking a stance on it.

"But it seems the removal was either a case of the game falling through the cracks, or a response from the pressure of the community members who were very aggressively calling for Steam's removal of the game at the expense of those who enjoy it."

House Party sold 35,000 copies in its first month on sale; a healthy return for a game from a small developer on Steam, and an indicator that there is a market for this kind of content. Eek is now working with Valve to create a "watered down" version of the game, "because for some groups, it's not enough to boycott or ignore a product they don't like. They have to ensure nobody else is allowed to enjoy it also."

At GDC in 2016, the independent game designer Robert Yang discussed his work creating games about sex, and the huge commercial difficulties that anyone doing so encounters. "If games want to be the most powerful industry and artform in the world," he said, "don't freak out about dick jokes."