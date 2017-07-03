EGX 2017: Submissions open for Leftfield Collection Deadline for entry is July 28th, gives independent developers the chance to exhibit to thousands of consumers for free

Studios can now apply to have their game included in this year's Leftfield Collection at the upcoming EGX 2017.

The collection is an exhibition area dedicated to projects by independent developers, with a particular focus on titles "that feature non-traditional input methods or those that cannot be easily pigeon-holed by genre".

Exhibition spaces are free of charge, but there are limited slots available. Developers have until Friday, July 28th to submit their games for consideration. You can find the application form here - if you have any other queries contact the curator David Hayward via david.hayward@gamer-network.net.

The Leftfield Collection has become a popular fixture of EGX, visited by tens of thousands of consumers. Alternatively, indies can book exhibition space in the Rezzed area by contacting Matt Styles via matt.styles@gamer-network.net.

GamesIndustry.biz will also have plenty of activity at this year's EGX. Our growing Careers Fair returns - including the UKIE Careers Bar - as does the Investment Summit, where major names such as Nintendo, PlayStation, Sega, Channel 4 and more will be looking for games to sign.

Industry professionals also have the option to request for a free EGX pass for themselves and their colleagues. Find out how to apply here.

EGX 2017 marks ten years of EGX events, and will be held at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre from September 21st to 24th. You can find out more at the official website.