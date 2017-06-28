Twitch expands subscription monetisation options With Affiliates can now able to access the service

Twitch is expanding its subscription program to include Twitch Affiliates members.

Affiliates will now be given access to the same three subscription rates as Twitch Partners - $4.99, $9.99 and $24.99. It offers another potential revenue stream for Affiliates, which are currently able to monetise they content through selling games and in-game items, as well as emote sales (or Cheering with Bits, as Twitch calls it).

Affiliates can also give subscribers one customer emote per tier. Twitch Prime members can use their free 30-day trial subscription on Affiliates, too.

Confused by all the jargon? Twitch Partners are the big Twitch streamers, the ones with established and growing audiences and who broadcast at least three times a week.

Twitch Affiliates is a middle ground between that and the casual Twitch streamer. Affiliates must broadcast 7 times a month, have at least 50 followers and average at least 3 concurrent users over a 30-day period.

Twitch Prime is part of Amazon Prime and is for viewers, rather than streamers. It gives users access to add-free viewing, bonus loot and discounts at a price.