Conspexit adds Glenn Drury to board Former Blippar and Yahoo exec to help grow start-up formed by games veterans to assist blind and visually impaired

Business development mogul Glen Drury has joined the board of Conspexit, a revolutionary start-up aiming to change the lives of the blind and visually impaired through technology.

Drury, former Blippar Chief Commercial Officer and Yahoo Regional Vice-President, is another important addition to the board as a true business leader with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in helping businesses grow and diversify in the modern world, constantly staying one step ahead of the game in new technologies such as VR, AR, AI and Computer Vision. In the past he has also had the roles of consulting VP Mobile at advertising solutions company Ezakus and vice president of Mobile Advertising International at Opera Mediaworks.

He will join current Conspexit board members CEO / CTO Eirik Moseng, Creative Director Russ Harding, Product Director Claire Boissiere, Founder and CEO of Sterling Financial Group Charles P. Garcia and chairman Frank Ystenes. Drury will also be continuing in his current role as Principal and Founder of business consultancy Kanuii.

"I'm thrilled to have Glen contributing his considerable tech business nous," said Eirik Moseng, CEO / CTO at Conspexit. "We're lucky to have an incredibly strong and diverse board that he will add considerable insight to as the company picks up speed and moves ever-closer towards its goal of enhancing the lives of blind and partially-sighted people."

Glen Drury himself stated; "I have great admiration for Conspexit's aim as a company and am excited to be a part of that, not to mention working with such a talented group of people. Throughout my career I've been attracted to solving life's greater challenges via revolutionary tech solutions; taking part of this grand endeavour is no exception."

