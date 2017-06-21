Team17 awarded Sunday Times' Profit Track One To Recognise prize

Press Release Wednesday 21st June 2017 Share this article Share

Award-winning international games label Team17 is proud to announce today it has won the "One to Recognise" award as part of The Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100. The Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 league table ranks Britain's 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits over their latest three years. It is compiled by Fast Track and published as a supplement in The Sunday Times each April, with a national awards event in June and alumni dinners throughout the year. The Profit Track Ones to Recognise award represents the best of the rest of the companies whose profit growth falls just short of the main league table, but who have shown good profit growth in the past and are set to grow rapidly in the future. All shortlisted companies are interviewed by the Fast Track research team and assessed for inclusion. "We are very proud to be the first and only gaming company to win this award," says Team 17 founder and CEO Debbie Bestwick MBE. "I would like to thank everyone at Team17 along with our partners across our label for the high level of hard work and focus. This is a team effort. "When we embarked upon the process of partnering with a private equity investor in 2016 we also wanted to send a signal to the wider business world of the benefits in investing in the UK games sector. It's an exciting, dynamic industry and an honour to represent it; we hope our continued growth and the work we are doing will hopefully help outside investors see the sector in a more positive light." For UK games trade association Ukie, Team17's inclusion is a sign of just how much the UK's games industry can achieve in the context of British business in general. "Team17 has established itself as a leader in the UK indie games scene, and have really set themselves apart as an example of the creativity and business success that exemplifies the UK games industry," adds Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie. "Games businesses in the UK continue to go from strength to strength, owing to our fantastic homegrown talent, technological innovations and business environment which allows them to thrive, and it is pleasing to see Team17 recognised among the best of British business with this award." Team17's award comes just mere months after label partner Ghost Town games snagged two BAFTAs for debut title Overcooked, published by Team 17, winning awards for Best British and Best Family games respectively. In September 2016, Team17 secured a £16m investment from private equity firm LDC. The deal is enabling Team17 to expand its existing games portfolio through a number of planned new releases, develop its publication model, and support its growth overseas.