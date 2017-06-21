Koch to distribute Fortnite in Europe on July 21st Retail version features extra items and will launch ahead of digital edition

Gearbox Publishing and Koch Media have teamed up to bring the long-awaited Fortnite to European and PAL retail markets.

Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the game hits stores on July 21, 2017. Buyers of the retail version will receive the Founder's Pack of loot, weapons, and heroes as well as a four-day head start in playing Epic Games' Action Building game ahead of its July 25, 2017 digital release.

Don't Take Shelter, Make It

Developed by Epic Games, the only company smart enough to attach chainsaws to guns, Fortnite is the Action Building game powered by Unreal Engine 4. Fortnite allows hardcore shooter fans, master treehouse builders, and katana-slicing ninjas to play in the same, beautifully-realized world for hundreds of hours. The forecast for the world of Fortnite calls for storms of new threats and the means to fight them every few weeks.