Hyperkin recreating Microsoft's Duke controller for Xbox One X launch

Peripherals manufacturer Hyperkin has unveiled a recreation of the original controller for the first Xbox console.

Nicknamed the 'Duke' back in the early 2000s, the gamepad was notorious for how large it was, prompting Microsoft to release a slimmed-down version that became the model for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers.

Polygon reports Hyperkin has promised the new Duke will be "a faithful recreation of the original controller's form-factor", although there will be some updated features, including left and right bumpers, a nine-foot detachable cable and a logo display screen.

Hyperkin's Duke will be released this Christmas and will be compatible with all Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs. It is being manufactured as part of a partnership between the accessories firm and Microsoft, with Hyperkin's R&D even seeking out the assistance and blessing of Seamus Blackley, who help design the original Xbox.

This release is more than just a chance to capitalise on nostalgia - it also coincides with the upcoming introduction of backwards compatibility for the original Xbox on Xbox One, as well as the launch of the Xbox One X on November 7th.