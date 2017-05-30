Games industry unites for Whale and Dolphin Conservation

Christopher Dring Senior Editor Tuesday 30th May 2017 Share this article Share

WDC - The Whale and Dolphin Conservation - has teamed up with game studios and streamers for a 24-hour gaming marathon in aid of Orcas.

It kicks off on Friday, June 9th at 4pm (UK time). WDC has already developed some strong relationships with the global games industry, including Sega, which supported the charity with a Humble Bundle.

The event, which is an official Twitch charity event, is designed to free orcas who are in captivity, whilst also protecting them from pollution, loss of habitat and man-made underwater noise.

Guest streamers include cosplayer Staceyofgotham, pro-gamer Ksenia Klyuenkova of Team Secret, as well as studios including Relic Entertainment, Sumo Digital and Codename Entertainment. To encourage donations, streamers will also be giving away game codes and DLC from other 'Gamers for Orcas' partners, such as Sega, Unknown Worlds, 11-bit studios, Auroch Digital, and Team17.

In addition, WDC has announced that James Schall, VP of digital distribution at Sega Europe, has been appointed a WDC ambassador.

"We are really excited to be working with so many of our amazing supporters from across the gaming community on Gamers for Orcas," said WDC corporate partnerships manager Abbie Cheesman. "There are loads of ways that people can get involved, including running their own gaming marathons or challenges, donating on the day and helping spread the word. We also have some pretty awesome surprises up our sleeve that we'll be sharing with our supporters in the run up to the event."