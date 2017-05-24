Top Gear mobile dev Motorious passes €1.3m in investment New round of funding adds €800,000 to Finnish studio's total ahead of first game launch

James Batchelor Senior Editor Wednesday 24th May 2017 Share this article Share

Motorious Entertainment has raised more than €1.3m in investment since it was founded in 2015.

More than half of this finance came from its most recent round of funding, which garnered €800,000 for the Finland-based studio. Leading investors this time around include Finnvera Venture Captial and Nordea's Startup and Growth Services.

Motorious is currently working in partnership with BBC Worldwide on a series of mobile games based on the popular Top Gear brand. The first title, Top Gear Road Trip, is due to launch soon for iOS and Android.

The relationship between Top Gear and the studio actually predates Motorious and this licensing deal.

"After a number of years as Editor in Chief of Finnish Top Gear, it has been an exciting ride to extract the DNA of driving's number one television franchise, and build it into a mobile game," said the developer's CEO and creative director Jari Pauna.

"We are excited to have Finnvera Venture Capital, Nordea's Startup and Growth Services in the driving seat, to help grow our team and look forward to launching Top Gear Road Trip, in partnership with BBC Worldwide this summer."

Top Gear Road Trip is a match-three title that themes its levels around famous challenges from the TV show, such as launching a Robin Reliant rocket ship or racing across Europe.