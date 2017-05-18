Sega Europe names new digital VP James Schall promoted from director of digital distribution to grow business in PC and console space

Sega Europe today announced that it has promoted James Schall to the position of VP of digital business.

"Moving from his role as director of digital distribution, James will continue to build on the success of Sega's digital growth across the PC and console business, which has seen Sega transform itself into a leading PC powerhouse," the company said.

This year will mark Schall's 10th anniversary with Sega. He joined the company in 2007 as a product marketing manager, but has spent the last seven years focused on growing its digital business.

In addition to his role with the publisher, Schall serves as a trustee for the UK-based charity Special Effect, which helps people with disabilities play games.

