Curve Digital appoints Alex Moyet as marketing director

Companies in this article Curve Digital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Curve Digital Entertainment has continued its recent expansion, with the arrival of Alex Moyet as marketing director.

Moyet began her career working on the Xbox account at ad agency McCann Erickson and then joined Sony Computer Entertainment as a product manager, working on major franchises such as Killzone, Uncharted and The Last of Us. More recently, she was in-house commercial strategist for Media Molecule and its forthcoming PS4 game Dreams and was also founder of specialist games marketing consultancy Amcade. "This is a hugely exciting time to be joining Curve Digital as they continue to prove themselves as one of the emerging global games publishers," said Moyet. "Curve are a real force to be reckoned with in the industry and I can't wait to help them launch their next brilliant titles - watch this space!" Recent successes for Curve Digital have included The Flame In The Flood and Human Fall Flat on console and PC formats. "Alex is another key hire for us as we look towards our future releases and further growth," said chairman Stuart Dinsey. "We are looking to build brands for our development partners, with longevity through digital sales and wider commercial opportunities."

