Sucker Punch samurai game headlines Sony show
The Ghost of Tsushima, Evolution Studios' Onrush, and Spelunky 2 revealed in Paris Game Week briefing
Sony opened Paris Games Week today with a media briefing featuring a new IP from Infamous developer Sucker Punch. A trailer for Ghost of Tsushima opened the show, a new look at The Last of Us Part II closed it, and refreshers for a variety of Sony's previously announced titles filled up much of the middle.
Ghost of Tsushima is the first Sucker Punch game since 2014's Infamous: Second Son and its First Light stand-alone add-on. Like Infamous, Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world adventure game. Unlike Infamous, it's set in 1274, with players taking control of a lone samurai seeking revenge against the Mongol Empire for its invasion of the island of Tsushima.
Other new titles announced during the event included Onrush, a new racing game from Codemasters and Evolution Studios. Set for release in summer of 2018, the game's mix of motorcycles, buggies, and other vehicles bore a resemblance to Evolution's previous franchise, Motorstorm.
There was also Concrete Genie from Sony's Pixel Opus studio, which sees players take control of a child painting rundown buildings with vibrant landscapes and magical monsters while trying to evade a squad of bullies. The PlayStation VR saw a new project featured in the form of Blood & Truth from Sony's London Studio. Beyond that title and a sizzle reel, PSVR announcements were relegated to Sony's pre-show, which leaned heavily on virtual reality and indie games, including the first announcements of Guacamelee 2 and Spelunky 2.
Despite those titles, much of the Sony show was devoted to games the company had already announced. A quartet of games set for next year received featured spots, including Spider-Man (2018), God of War (early 2018), and Detroit: Become Human (spring 2018), and Shadow of the Colossus (February 6, 2018, according to the game's YouTube trailer description). Finally, the show concluded with a cutscene trailer for The Last of Us Part II, with no release window given.
