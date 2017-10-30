Sucker Punch samurai game headlines Sony show

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Monday 30th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Sony

Sony opened Paris Games Week today with a media briefing featuring a new IP from Infamous developer Sucker Punch. A trailer for Ghost of Tsushima opened the show, a new look at The Last of Us Part II closed it, and refreshers for a variety of Sony's previously announced titles filled up much of the middle.

Ghost of Tsushima is the first Sucker Punch game since 2014's Infamous: Second Son and its First Light stand-alone add-on. Like Infamous, Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world adventure game. Unlike Infamous, it's set in 1274, with players taking control of a lone samurai seeking revenge against the Mongol Empire for its invasion of the island of Tsushima.

Other new titles announced during the event included Onrush, a new racing game from Codemasters and Evolution Studios. Set for release in summer of 2018, the game's mix of motorcycles, buggies, and other vehicles bore a resemblance to Evolution's previous franchise, Motorstorm.

There was also Concrete Genie from Sony's Pixel Opus studio, which sees players take control of a child painting rundown buildings with vibrant landscapes and magical monsters while trying to evade a squad of bullies. The PlayStation VR saw a new project featured in the form of Blood & Truth from Sony's London Studio. Beyond that title and a sizzle reel, PSVR announcements were relegated to Sony's pre-show, which leaned heavily on virtual reality and indie games, including the first announcements of Guacamelee 2 and Spelunky 2.

Despite those titles, much of the Sony show was devoted to games the company had already announced. A quartet of games set for next year received featured spots, including Spider-Man (2018), God of War (early 2018), and Detroit: Become Human (spring 2018), and Shadow of the Colossus (February 6, 2018, according to the game's YouTube trailer description). Finally, the show concluded with a cutscene trailer for The Last of Us Part II, with no release window given.