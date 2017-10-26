Warner Bros takes over Rocket League retail rights from 505 Games

Press Release Thursday 26th October 2017 Share this article Share

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and independent video game developer and publisher, Psyonix, today announced a worldwide retail distribution agreement for the critically acclaimed international hit video game Rocket League. The game is already available digitally on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and PC, and the updated retail version will be available for purchase in stores on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One. Details regarding the content in the updated retail version will be confirmed at a later time.

"Rocket League has such wide appeal across all audiences, it's no wonder the game is such a huge success," said Kevin Kebodeaux, Senior Vice President, Sales, Americas, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. "We're very excited to be working with Psyonix to bring the game to retailers across the globe."

"Warner Bros. has already proven to be a great partner," said Jeremy Dunham, Vice President, Publishing at Psyonix. "We first collaborated on Batman v Superman DLC for Rocket League in early 2016 and we have continued to be impressed with the team's knowledge, professionalism, reach and enthusiasm for video games. They are the ideal partner to help us push Rocket League to another level at retail."

Winner or nominee of more than 150 "Game of the Year" awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of our generation. Boasting a community of more than 36 million players, Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style football and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Xbox One, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Windows PC, Mac, and SteamOS via Steam, and coming soon for Nintendo Switch™, Rocket League includes more than 100 billion possible customisation combinations, a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special "Mutators" that let you change the rules entirely.