SteamSpy: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds sales hit 5m

PC games phenomenon PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold 5m units in 4 months.

That's according to the latest SteamSpy statistics, which observes the game has achieved the feat without dropping in price. The game's rapid growth has now seen it eclipse Grand Theft Auto V as having the highest number of concurrent players. Of course, GTA V is now over two years old on PC having launched in April 2015.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is still in Early Access, which will continue now until the end of the year (the developer Bluehole originally promised to exit Early Access within six months). However, the line between Early Access and full release has become blurred - especially with games still being updated well beyond launch. This is particularly true amongst consumers, who are buying pre-launch games at a similar pace as fully released titles.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds receives large monthly updates and is gaining a huge dedicated audience. It is currently the most viewed game on Twitch.