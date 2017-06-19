GamesIndustry.biz restructures editorial team

GamesIndustry Staff Monday 19th June 2017 Share this article Share

GamesIndustry.biz has restructured its editorial team to cement its position as the world's leading video games B2B brand.

The new structure is designed to establish a stronger European base, so that we can trial and launch new events and projects, which can then be rolled out internationally.

As part of the changes, Christopher Dring has been promoted to publisher for GamesIndustry.biz. Dring joined us in November as senior editor, having spent almost a decade at MCV. Since then, he's worked on the successful launch of a number of projects, including newsletters, events and the GamesIndustry.biz magazine. In this newly created role, he will lead the brand strategy for GamesIndustry.biz, launch projects in the UK and internationally, and work closely with the editorial and commercial teams. He will continue to write content for the website.

Former European deputy editor Matthew Handrahan has also been promoted to editor-in-chief. With over a decade of journalism experience, Handrahan is one of our most distinguished and experienced writers, and has worked on the launches of a number of GamesIndustry.biz events - including the Careers Fair and GameHorizon. In this role, Handrahan will lead the editorial teams in both the UK and US, commission columnists and writers and evolve the editorial strategy to ensure it supports the needs of the global games industry.

Elsewhere, James Batchelor has been promoted from senior editor to UK editor. Batchelor also joined us back in November from his previous post as editor of Develop. He has already made a significant mark on the GamesIndustry.biz website, and also launched and ran our inaugural GamesIndustry.quiz at EGX Rezzed. We are currently seeking a new staff writer to work alongside James in the UK.

Over in the US, games industry veteran James Brightman will continue to lead our North American operations, with support from senior editor Brendan Sinclair. The two highly respected writers have a combined experience of almost 30 years in the business, and will be helping to launch a number of new US projects that will be unveiled later in the year.

"Since joining GamesIndustry.biz, I've been amazed by the quality of the team. Not just the best-in-class journalists, but also the wider Gamer Network family," Dring said. "With this new structure, plus the additions we plan to make over the course of the summer, we are poised for significant growth that will enable us to better inform, support and serve the global video games business."