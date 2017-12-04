UK charts: Call of Duty: WWII scores fifth consecutive No.1

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 4th December 2017 Share this article Share

It's the week following Black Friday, so naturally physical video game sales took a tumble this week.

1.34m boxed games were sold last week in the UK, which is a 24% drop week-on-week. Of course, this week's data does include sales from Cyber Monday.

There was only one new game of note in the charts, and that debuts all the way down at No.19 - Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The Nintendo Switch exclusive received very strong reviews, but it's certainly a far more hardcore title than The Legend of Zelda. Nevertheless, despite its low chart appearance, the sales were decent - game sales in December are obviously higher across the board generally - and it has charted nine places higher than its predecessor (Xenoblade Chronicles X).

Two games that came out last week, but were overshadowed by the sheer noise around Black Friday, were two new PS4 games in the form of Knowledge Is Power and Hidden Agenda. These are Sony's play for the more causal, family and mainstream markets. These titles use smartphones as the controller (the brand is called Playlink, and were first revealed during E3 back in June) and seem to be performing pretty well. Knowledge Is Power rose up the charts to No.11 (from No,14), whereas Hidden Agenda falls just a single place from No.15 to No.16.

Of course, the real success story of the moment is Call of Duty: WWII. The game is closing in on Black Ops III as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game of the generation, which is a significant success. Even more so when you consider that these numbers don't factor in download sales, so it's quite likely that this year's Call of Duty is the most successful since the Xbox 360/PS3 era. It has enjoyed five weeks at No.1 and the only other game to achieve that this year is Activision's other hit game - Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy.

At No.2 sits FIFA 18. This year's game is trending quite a bit behind last year's title, but again, digital sales may correct that slightly.

At No.3 is Gran Turismo Sport, which has benefitted from some serious discounting over the last few weeks. It is just a few weeks away from eclipsing Crash Bandicoot as the No.1 PS4 exclusive of the year.

And after a rocky start, sales of Star Wars Battlefront II (at No.4) appear to be improving, although it's still performing well below last year's Battlefield 1. Again, digital sales are not included.

Meanwhile, over on Switch, Super Mario Odyssey has overtaken The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as the second best-selling game on the platform this year. It's now closing in on the No.1 game - Mario Kart 8: Deluxe.

