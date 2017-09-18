UK Charts: NBA 2K18 tops PES as the biggest new game of the week Destiny 2 remains at No.1

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 18th September 2017 Share this article Share

NBA 2K18 has enjoyed the biggest UK launch week ever for a basketball game.

As a result, the title narrowly outsold Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. It is a huge achievement for a basketball game to outsell a football title in the UK, with 2K's game taking second place in the charts.

Konami's soccer game sold roughly in-line with last year's title.

Destiny 2, unsurprisingly, remains at No.1, despite a 71% drop in sales.

There are a large number of new titles this week. Alongside the aforementioned NBA 2K18 and PES 2018, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider debuts at No.6, Metroid: Samus Returns makes No.8, Rayman: Definition Edition starts at No.11, with NHL 18 landing at No.23.

None of these games are especially huge, and as a result the market is down week-on-week by 27% (in terms of unit sales). But the number of new titles are beginning to ramp up as we head into the year end period.