Uncharted: The Lost Legacy holds off Mario + Rabbids in UK charts

But it was close

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy enjoys a second week at No.1 in the UK boxed charts, narrowly out-selling Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle.

That is in terms of unit sales. In terms of revenue, Mario + Rabbids is No.1. This is because the game had an average selling price of over £45, versus Uncharted and its £25 price point.

The Ubisoft title is one of many new games in the charts this week, as the release schedule begins to improve following a very quiet summer for boxed software.

Down at No.6 is Sony's Everybody's Golf, which makes its PS4 debut ahead of the boxed release of Ark: Survival Evolved at No.7. That game only narrowly outsold eighth spot, which is where Yakuza Kiwami (also a PS4 exclusive) makes an appearance.

PS4 exclusives account for 50% of the Top Ten.

All those new releases mean that F1 2017 slips down to No.3 following a 49% sales drop week-on-week, with Crash Bandicoot tumbling to its lowest position since its release 10 weeks ago. The game now sits at No.5.

GTA V rises to No.4 after a 28% sales increase.

The Escapists 2 is still in the Top 20, after only dropping 13% in sales during its second week - which is a decent result for a game post-launch week. It currently sits at No.18.

Further down the charts, Maximum Games' Dead Alliance creeps in at No,39, just ahead of the re-release of Resident Evil: Revelations HD on Xbox One and PS4 at No.20.

Next week will be a significant week for the boxed games market, with the launch of Destiny 2.

Here is the GfK/UKIE Top Ten for the week ending September 2nd:

Last WeekThis WeekTitle
11Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
New Entry2Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
23F1 2017
54Grand Theft Auto V
35Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy
New Entry6Everybody's Golf
New Entry7Ark: Survival Evolved
New Entry8Yakuza Kiwami
219Overwatch: Game Of The Year Edition
810Forza Horizon 3

