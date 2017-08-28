Uncharted: Lost Legacy unseats Crash Bandicoot from top of UK boxed charts

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 28th August 2017 Share this article Share

Crash Bandicoot's seemingly permanent stay at the top of the UK retail charts is at an end, as the Activision game tumbles to No.3.

The platformer has been beaten by another PS4 exclusive in the form of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (made by the original Crash developers, Naughty Dog).

This Uncharted title is a slightly smaller adventure and was originally pitched as DLC for last year's Uncharted 4 before being spun out into its own game (one with, admittedly, a lower price point). As a result, The Lost Legacy didn't come close to matching Uncharted 4's week one - selling less than half of that number - although it's a strong debut for a game that was originally pitched as DLC, and is likely to hang around in the charts for some time to come (note: this data does not include digital data).

There's also a new game at No.2 in the form of F1 2017, which comes close to last year's sales number although not quite. And there's another new game at No.4 in the form of Madden NFL18. In fact, it's been a decent week for new releases, with Team17's The Escapists 2 at No.12 - a 379% bigger week one than the original.

Minecraft: Story Mode returns to the charts at No.28 thanks to the launch of the Nintendo Switch version. Meanwhile, another promotion for Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition sees that title back at No.24 with a 171% sales increase.

Agents of Mayhem, one of the titles launched last week, drops from No.4 to No.13 but sales only fell 28%, which isn't too bad for a second week. Koch's game under-performed in a big way last week, so expect some pricing activity on that title in the weeks to come.

All that market activity saw sales of software rise 67% week-on-week with over 316,000 boxed games sold at UK retail.

Here is the UKIE/GfK Top Ten for the week ending August 26th: