Crash Bandicoot is UK No.1 again, but should it be Sonic Mania? Lack of digital data means Sonic's performance is a mystery

The latest UK boxed charts are in, and Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy was the best-selling game for a seventh week, despite a 23% drop in sales week-on-week.

There's no denying that Activision's compilation has done massive business this summer, and at its current pace may even overtake Horizon: Zero Dawn as the most successful PS4 game of the year. However, there was one major release last week that's missing from the GfK/UKIE Top 40 entirely.

Sonic Mania arrived on Tuesday alongside some impressive review scores, but was only available digitally - so therefore it is not counted in the boxed charts. We have approached Sega to see how well the game performed last week, and whether it would have toppled Crash Bandicoot from its perch had digital data been included.

There were two new releases this week, although neither performed especially strongly. At No.4 is Agents of Mayhem, the new IP from Saints Row developer Volition. Publisher Deep Silver may well have expected the game to have performed better considering the studio's pedigree.

Meanwhile, down at No.20, Cities Skylines makes the charts following the release of the PS4 edition. Interestingly, back in March 2015 when that game was released on PC, it would have been the No.1 title of the month had digital data been counted.

Cities Skylines was released on Xbox One earlier this year, but didn't make the charts.

Meanwhile, the discounting on Bethesda games continues to boost sales of Fallout 4, Doom and Dishonored 2. And with the football season underway, Football Manager 2017 returns to the charts (at No.22) following a 476% increase in weekly sales.

