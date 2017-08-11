Games retailers can come to EGX 2017 for free And we're putting on a special event just for them

Christopher Dring Publisher Friday 11th August 2017

UK games retailers can apply for free tickets for EGX starting from today.

The free tickets are available to all independent retailers, including store owners, head office staff, buyers and store managers. We are also inviting store managers, buyers and section managers from chain retailers, too.

To apply, click here.

EGX begins on Thursday, September 21st at Birmingham NEC, and the free tickets give retailers access to the show floor, the GamesIndustry Zone and also to a special event that we're putting on especially for games retailers. More details on the conference-style event will be available in the coming days, and is supported by Koch Media and Xbox.

The first 40 tickets also come with the option of a free ticket to the EGX After Party, which takes place on the evening of the Thursday.

This gives retailers unprecedented access to some of the biggest (and smallest) games coming out over the next six months, plus the chance to experience exclusive developer talks, announcements and esports events.

It's the latest in a series of retail initiatives offered by GamesIndustry.biz, which includes our Retail and Publishing newsletter. To subscribe to the newsletter, simply log-in to your GamesIndustry.biz account and select the tick box.

For more details, including how publishers can get involved in the event, contact matthew.clements@gamer-events.com

The Games Retail project is one of several business events that will take place alongside EGX. Other events include the GamesIndustry.biz Career Fair, The Investment Summit, The Best Places To Work awards, Ukie's AGM and various parties. Stay tuned for more updates.