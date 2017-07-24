UK Retail Charts: Crash Bandicoot just beats Splatoon 2 to No.1 Under 700 games separated the two at the top of the charts

Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy has returned to the top of the UKIE/GfK weekly physical charts after Activision manage to get more stock into the market.

Sales of the platform game, which are remakes of the original three Crash Bandicoot titles, rose 59% over last week and saw it reclaim No.1 from Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. The Square Enix title took a 85% sales drop week-on-week, and it slips down to No.7.

Crash Bandicoot now matches The Last of Us: Remastered for the most weeks at No.1 for a PS4-only game, GfK says.

That means Nintendo's first big release of the month has to make do with second place. Splatoon 2's week one outsold the original by shifting 59% more units and it is the third biggest Switch launch behind Zelda and Mario Kart.

It only very narrowly missed out on No.1. If we went on the revenue generated by the game (as opposed to units sold), Splatoon 2 would have been No.1 due to its higher RRP over Crash Bandicoot.

Splatoon 2's launch marked the arrival of new Switch stock into the market, which has boosted sales of both Mario Kart 8 (sales up 60% and back at No.4), and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (sales up 20% and now at No.6).

Elsewhere, Cars 3: Driven to Win, the new game from resurrected studio Avalanche, makes the charts after failing to do so last week. It reaches No.34.

Here is the GfK/UKIE Top Ten For The Week Ending July 22nd