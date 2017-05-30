Sega signs publishing deal with former Lionhead leaders Two Point Studios is working on a new IP

Sega Europe has signed a publishing partnership with Two Point Studios - the independent developer formed by two former Lionhead bosses.

Two Point Studios is working on a sim game for the PC, and will reveal more about the project in early 2018. The studio was started by Mark Webley, who was studio head and co-founder of Lionhead. And Gary Carr, who worked as Creative Director at the same company. Both developers also worked at Bullfrog, and boast a CV that includes Theme Park, Black & White, Theme Hospital and Fable.

Sega has been actively investing and signing publishing deals with independent studios, including its agreement last year with Playsport Games and its Motorsport Manager title.

"We've been talking to Two Point Studios for a long time and are really impressed with their vision," says John Clark, Sega Europe's senior VP of Commercial Publishing.

"We're delighted to announce our partnership and look forward to revealing more about the project early next year."

Carr added: "We are really excited to be working with SEGA and between us we feel confident that we can create something special, and realise our vision of crafting a beautiful, charming and challenging sim game."