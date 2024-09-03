Skip to main content

Zynga exits web3 project Sugartown

The mobile company has sold all its assets to new firm D20

A pig is seen from the back in a dark room lit by a laptop screen with programming windows open on it. the pig holds a postcard in his hands that says "Welcome to Sugartown, where life is sweet!" An open bad of pork rinds rests on the table next to the laptop.
Marie Dealessandri avatar
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on

Zynga has pulled out of its web3 project Sugartown, and sold it to a new company called D20.

The move was announced by the latter on social media, saying it had "acquired all products and assets under Sugartown from Zynga."

D20 was co-founded by Matt Wolf (previously VP of web3 gaming at Zynga) and Tommy Ngo (former general manager for web3 at Zynga). As noted by Pocket Gamer, a staff member mentioned on social media that "D20 is fully comprised of [sic] the members of the ex-Zynga web3 team."

Zynga announced Sugartown in 2023, its first title since embracing NFTs and appointing Wolf in 2021. That was before the firm was acquired by Take Two, in January 2022.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Zynga for more information about its divestment.

Read this next

Marie Dealessandri avatar
Marie Dealessandri: Marie joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2019 to head its Academy section. A journalist since 2012, she started in games in 2016. She can be found (rarely) tweeting @mariedeal, usually on a loop about Baldur’s Gate and the Dead Cells soundtrack. GI resident Moomins expert.
Related topics
Business Zynga