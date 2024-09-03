Zynga exits web3 project Sugartown

Zynga has pulled out of its web3 project Sugartown, and sold it to a new company called D20.

The move was announced by the latter on social media, saying it had "acquired all products and assets under Sugartown from Zynga."

D20 was co-founded by Matt Wolf (previously VP of web3 gaming at Zynga) and Tommy Ngo (former general manager for web3 at Zynga). As noted by Pocket Gamer, a staff member mentioned on social media that "D20 is fully comprised of [sic] the members of the ex-Zynga web3 team."

Zynga announced Sugartown in 2023, its first title since embracing NFTs and appointing Wolf in 2021. That was before the firm was acquired by Take Two, in January 2022.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Zynga for more information about its divestment.