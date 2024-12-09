Xsolla teams with StarNest to establish new game development academy

Xsolla has partnered with telecommunications firm StarNest to create a new game development academy.

The academy and incubator program established with Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) will train 90 young designers, as well as offer mentorship, financial support, and opportunities to exhibit their games worldwide.

Xsolla is also hoping to establish a regional hub in Baku and dedicated facilities that will, according to PocketGamer, "act as a technology hub for central Asia."

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for Xsolla as we collaborate with Azerbaijani leaders to unlock the region's potential," said Xsolla SVP of global strategic partnerships Rytis Joseph Jan.

"By combining our global expertise with the visionary leadership of our partners, we aim to empower the next generation of talent in Azerbaijan and drive meaningful innovation with global impact."

Xsolla has predicted that mobile gaming will produce $98.7 billion in total revenue in 2024, with China forecast to lead the market by generating $34.6 billion.

This is according to its recent Autumn 2024 State of Play report, which has also estimated that the compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2027 will grow by 6.4%, with the market expected to reach $118.9 billion by 2027.