Xsolla acquires leading LFG company, LF.Group

Global video game commerce company, Xsolla, has acquired leading "looking for group" (LFG) company, LF.Group, for an undisclosed sum.

Xsolla says the acquisition will "transform how developers connect with their audiences and manage transactions across various platforms, integrating advanced technology to improve the creator and gamer experience."

"Investing in technology and providing innovative solutions that enhance the gaming experience for developers is central to our strategy," said Xsolla's president, David Stelzer.

"This acquisition will significantly enrich our capabilities by incorporating LF. Group's technological strengths in our commerce framework.”

"We are excited to bring our technology and vision to Xsolla," added Alexey Moiseenkov, CEO & Co-Founder of LF.Group.

"Together, we aim to create a more connected and transaction-friendly gaming environment, expanding beyond traditional platforms to include major messaging services like WhatsApp."