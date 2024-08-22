Xbox reveals four new accessibility options for disabled players

Xbox has revealed four new accessibility options for disabled players.

This includes three new accessible devices - the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, 8BitDo Lite 2.4G Wireless Controller, and the ByoWave Proteus Controller - which have been developed in consultation with the gaming and disability community, 3D printable files for more customisable thumbstick toppers, and new Xbox feature, Toggle Hold.

Xbox says players have said there's a need for "an affordable, singular joystick" to use alongside the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Further to "years of research, testing, and collaboration," the joystick includes four input buttons on the front, a standard Xbox thumbstick, and "two additional buttons that mimic the bumper and trigger placement on a traditional controller."

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is set to launch in early 2025 for around $30, whilst the 8BitDo Lite - which has been designed for gamers with limited mobility - is live now and retails for around $60, which is the cost of a standard controller.

The "snap and play" ByoWave Proteus - which offers over "100 million different combinations" and is also available now - is a little pricier at $300.

Xbox also says that it has launched a new Toggle Hold accessibility feature. Though only available to those in the Xbox Insiders program for now, the Toggle Hold is intended to make it easier to use a controller for people who have difficulty holding prolonged button presses.

Interestingly, Xbox has even redesigned its packaging with accessibility in mind, too. The packaging for the adaptive joystick features a centre-seamed shipped with looped tape, a large base-tab to "prompt an uncomplicated out-of-the-box experience", a hinged box lid, and no twist ties.

These insights have also been applied to the packaging of the new Xbox Series X/S console options.

"At Xbox, we are committed to empowering everyone to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want, in a way that works for them," Xbox explains in an Xbox Wire post detailing its new options.

"This includes our mission of making gaming accessible for the more than 425 million players with disabilities worldwide."