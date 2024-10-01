Xbox Research expands to work with developers

Xbox Research has expanded to include developers and to partner with product teams to provide data insights to improve its tools and services.

The objective for the expansion is to obtain data that can "address pain points and enhance the experience of partners across the spectrum of disciplines involved in bringing games to market," it said in a blog post.

Microsoft's division has been conducting gaming research for over two decades to improve experiences from player feedback.

The methodologies used to collect this data will mirror those previously used for studies involving players. It will be open to all developers, including those who don't release games on Xbox.

"We want to hear from everyone who works on games or helps support game studios because if we can make your life easier, it makes gaming better," said principal user researcher Deborah Hendersen.

"If you are making video games, we're interested in hearing from you. If you aren't on Xbox, we'd love to know why. And if you're using our competitor's products, you probably have a great perspective we could learn from."