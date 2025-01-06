Skip to main content

Xbox brings cloud gaming to LG Smart TVs

Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play games directly via the app

This is An Xbox (Coming Soon to LG Gaming Portal)
Image credit: Xbox
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Xbox has partnered with LG Electronics to bring the Xbox App to LG Smart TVs.

From February 18, some LG Smart TVs will offer the Xbox App, enabling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to stream selected games from their collections via the cloud.

"With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, players will be able to play games through the Xbox app (available in LG’s Gaming Portal) via cloud gaming," Xbox explained.

"Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also play select games they own beyond the Game Pass catalogue."

"This gives players even more choice in how they enjoy their favourite game," said Lori Wright, Xbox's corporate vice-president, gaming partnerships and business development.

In related news, Microsoft's plan to enable Android users to buy and play console games via the Xbox app was recently delayed, seemingly due to the ongoing legal dispute between Google and Epic Games.

Read this next

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake: When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.
Related topics
Cloud gaming Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming