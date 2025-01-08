Wonder Legends Studios raises $1m in pre-seed funding round

Polish transmedia developer Wonder Legends Studio has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by the SMOK Ventures fund.

WLS is developing a game prototype and pre-developing an animated series in a European co-production scheme.

The game was co-funded by The Creative Industries Development Center, and the series was co-funded by the Polish Film Institute. The studio also received an Epic MegaGrant.

Both projects are being created in Unreal Engine 5, and are set in a world blended of Greek mythology and steampunk. The game and the animated series' first season are scheduled to release in late 2027 or early 2028.

WLS was founded in 2023 by Artur Malczyk and Wojciech Karubin, while both projects have been in development since 2019. The studio currently consists of 15 industry veterans.

"We are thrilled to have completed the pre-seed round with SMOK Ventures as the lead investor, especially in such a challenging market as it is today," said WLS founders Malczyk and Karubin.

"It is a testament to the trust in our vision and years of hard work. We are confident that Wonder Legends has the potential to become the next major IP from our country, enhancing the reputation of Poland's creative industry."

SMOK Ventures founding partner Diana Koziarska added: "At SMOK Ventures, we believe that bold ideas drive innovation, and WLS exemplifies this. By blending Greek mythology with a steampunk universe and pioneering a transmedia production model, Artur, Wojciech, and their team are setting a new standard for storytelling.

"We're proud to back their vision and excited to see them represent Poland on the global creative map."