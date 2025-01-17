Winking Studios announces proposed acquisition of Mineloader

Outsourcing and development firm Winking Studios has announced the proposed acquisition of Shanghai-based studio Mineloader.

The total consideration amounts to £16.3 million, comprising an upfront payment of £14.7 million and a deferred balance dependent on performance over the next five years.

The proposal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

"This marks the largest acquisition to date and represents a pivotal step that augments our position in the global video games industry," said Winking Studios founder and CEO Johnny Jan.

"Mineloader's team of more than 460 employees will be a valuable addition to Winking Studios' existing headcount of over 800, boosting our service offerings in this segment and adding new clients."

Jan continued: "Mineloader's strengths in console platform games can provide revenue diversity. There are also opportunities for increased business synergies and cross-selling, driving enhanced economies of scale and scalability."

Last November, Winking Studio raised $10 million as part of a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange.