Windwalk raises $4.5m in early seed funding to launch community growth tool, Harbor

Windwalk has raised $4.5m in early seed funding to launch its social community growth tool, Harbor.

The company intends to use the investment from a16z SPEEDRUN, YCombinator, and Tirta Ventures to "help brands drive viral growth and engage their superfans anywhere on the internet."

Harbor evolves from Windwalk's "interconnected web of tools and social bots" that "enable gamification, gamify the entire pre-registration process, playtesting, referrals, and feedback processes for their fans."

Windwalk says it saw significant growth and demand via word of mouth, generating "over 5,000,000 MAU for its partners" courtesy of its "fully responsive web hubs for initial design partners."

Via Harbor’s "visual no-code dashboards, partners can [...] unify their disparate social audiences and gain a 360-degree view of their entire fandoms."

“Consumer companies these days view driving new user growth as a crisis," said CEO, Colin Feo.

"Their tried and true levers: ads, influencers, even cross-promo, have become zero-sum. How does a company excel when everyone is renting the same eyeballs at roughly the same price? The only way to win is on the shoulders of your most passionate users: your superfans."