Will the third time be the charm for new Sony handheld? | Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is now available to download, bringing you a quick dive into the biggest stories of the past week.

Our main topic this week is the spreading reports that Sony is making a new games handheld. We discuss how the platform holder might approach things differently after the struggles of the PSP and the Vita, how the success of the PlayStation Portal is a strong sign of demand, and how a Sony handheld can contend in a Nintendo-dominated space with an Xbox rival also on the way.

Elsewhere, we discuss some of the biggest stories of the past week, including Shuhei Yoshida's upcoming retirement, plans to shut down Switch online services in China, and the delay to Xbox bringing game sales to its Android app.

