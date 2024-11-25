Skip to main content

Why has the games industry abandoned events? | GI Microcast

Bumper edition available to download now, also discusses Sony's potential acquisiton of Kadokawa

James Batchelor avatar
News by James Batchelor Editor-in-chief
Published on

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now.

Our main topic this week is the struggles of consumer games events like PAX, EGX and the now-defunct WASD. Hands-on experience is still very much a crucial part of winning over potential buyers for your game, but the cost of attending and running events is escalating. David Lilley of WASD organisers Roucan discusses the challenges in this space, and why he's hopeful that events will return to form in future.

We also discuss some of the biggest news, including Sony's potential acquisition of Kadokawa, and how well October's biggest games sold across Europe.

You can listen via the player below, download the audio file directly here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

The Microcast can also be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.

James Batchelor avatar
James Batchelor: James is Editor-in-Chief at GamesIndustry.biz, and has been a B2B journalist since 2006. He is author of The Best Non-Violent Video Games
