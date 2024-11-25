Why has the games industry abandoned events? | GI Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now.

Our main topic this week is the struggles of consumer games events like PAX, EGX and the now-defunct WASD. Hands-on experience is still very much a crucial part of winning over potential buyers for your game, but the cost of attending and running events is escalating. David Lilley of WASD organisers Roucan discusses the challenges in this space, and why he's hopeful that events will return to form in future.

We also discuss some of the biggest news, including Sony's potential acquisition of Kadokawa, and how well October's biggest games sold across Europe.

You can listen via the player below, download the audio file directly here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

The Microcast can also be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.