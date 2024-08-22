Why developers create huge expansions over standalone games, and other questions | Podcast

For our latest podcast, we did something a little different: a live Q&A show recorded as part of the official Devcom 2024 Twitch stream.

Chris Dring and James Batchelor were joined by Altered Gene's Des Gayle, answering questions submitted by GamesIndustry.biz readers ahead of the show. Topics tackled in this episode included:

Why do developers create huge expansions over standalone games?

Can Nintendo maintain momentum with Switch 2?

How many concurrent users does a multiplayer game need to survive?

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 convert last-gen console owners to upgrade?

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.