Whiteout Survival passes $1 billion in revenue

Whiteout Survival has passed $1 billion in gross revenue.

That's according to Sensor Tower's latest estimates, with the analytics firm saying the milestone was reached in 17 months.

It's the third fastest 2023 title to achieve this feat, following in the footsteps of Monopoly Go and Honkai: Star Rail.

Century Games' title initially launched in February 2023, and amassed $1 million in revenue in its launch month.

Since then, it's shown consistent growth, Sensor Tower said, peaking in June 2024 with $100 million in revenue – a 14% month-on-month growth compared to May. Sensor Tower believe this record will be broken in July though, as the title has continued to perform exceptionally well this month.

Whiteout Survival's audience is mainly in the US, the data firm continued, where 35% of its revenue comes from, followed by South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

While Whiteout Survival is described by Sensor Tower as a "breakout success" that "comes as a surprise," Monopoly Go is still the title that's poised to become the top mobile game of the year by revenue, and "potentially the biggest mobile hit of all time," the firm said.