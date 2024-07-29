What does the Humble restructuring say about the state of games publishing? | Microcast

The latest episode of The GI Microcast is available to download or watch now, discussing some of the biggest stories from the past week.

On this episode, we discuss Humble Games' claims that is restructuring amid reports of mass layoffs and ponder how this reflects some of the biggest challenges in publishing today. Specifically, we look at a range of indie-focused publishers and the troubles they've encountered in the past year, and discuss the future prospects for this segment of the market.

We also discuss two stories in which generative AI was a primary concern, from Activision reportedly using these tools at the potential expense of staff and the SAG-AFTRA strike, in which the union is trying to protect voice actors from being exploited by companies using AI.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Video versions of the Microcast can be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.