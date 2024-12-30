What do we expect to see in 2025? | GI Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast - and the final iteration with Chris Dring and James Batchelor - is now available to download.

This week, our show focuses on the year ahead with Chris and James both sharing their expectations, predictions and hopes for 2025. The conversation ponders some of the biggest questions the industry faces: When will the layoffs slow down or stop? Will GTA 6 be delayed into 2026? How will Switch 2's launch performance compare to the original? What will happen to Ubisoft? And what will the numbers mean after Chris is not here to tell us?

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.