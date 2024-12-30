Skip to main content

Weathering the Storm. Building Trust and Positivity in Challenging Times | HR Summit Video

Did you miss the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit in London this September? Well fear not, for we have all the best sessions available to view online right now..

One such session for you to check out is called 'Weathering the Storm. Building Trust and Positivity in Challenging Times.'

Leadership guru and former EA Criterion boss Steve Cuss shares his experience in managing teams during times of change and how to build trusts, using data, and telling personal stories.

The HR Summit took place at the Royal Institution in London back in September, and preceded the Best Places To Work Awards 2024. To watch all the talks from the event, simply click here.

