Watch the 2024 GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards UK
The full ceremony is now online to view
The eighth GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards for the UK is now available to watch.
The event crowned 26 game companies for their excellence in supporting their staff. Full winners listed below.
You can check out the video, filmed at the Royal Institution in London, below.
The UK Best Places To Work project is sponsored by Amiqus, Games London, Lighthouse Games, and Playground Games. You can read more details about how the awards are judged here.
Here's the full list of winners:
LARGE COMPANY WINNERS (Sponsored by Lighthouse Games)
- D3T / Coconut Lizard
- NaturalMotion Games
- Playground Games
- Rare
MID-SIZED COMPANY WINNERS (Sponsored by Playground Games)
- Bulkhead
- CCP
- Electric Square
- Expression Games
- Fuse Games
- Lighthouse Games
- Maverick Games
- Playstack
- Playtonic Games
- Studio Gobo
- Wushu Studios
SMALL COMPANY WINNERS
- Forthstar
- Indigo Pearl
- Mastered
- MLC (Magna Ludum Creatives)
- Mojiworks
- Nosebleed Interactive
- Ripstone
- Snap Finger Click
- Sweet Justice
- Swipe Right PR
- Wardog Studios
SPECIAL AWARDS
G Into Gaming Award
- Harinder Sangha, Maverick Games
Education Award
- Electric Square (Winner)
- King
- NaturalMotion Games
- NDreams
- Sumo Group
Environmental Award (Sponsored by Games London)
- NaturalMotion Games
- Playground Games
- Playstack
- Rare (Winner)
- Rocksteady
Health and Wellbeing Award
- CCP
- Futurlab
- NaturalMotion Games (Winner)
- Playtonic Games
- Wushu Studios
Training and Development Award
- NaturalMotion Games
- Rare
- Rocksteady
- Sumo Group (Winner)
- TT Games
Corporate Social Responsibility Award (presented by SpecialEffect)
- d3t / Coconut Lizard
- King
- NaturalMotion Games
- Playtonic Games
- Rocksteady (Winner)
Diversity Award
- Code Coven
- Maverick Games
- Mojiworks
- Playground Games
- Rare (Winner)
- Rocksteady
HR Hero Award
- Alice Wyman, Rocksteady
- Anita McIntyre, Airship
- Ilona Popczyk, Green Man Gaming (Winner)
- Kate Lindsay, CCP
- Lauren Griffin, Sports Interactive