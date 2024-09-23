Watch the 2024 GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards UK

The eighth GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards for the UK is now available to watch.

The event crowned 26 game companies for their excellence in supporting their staff. Full winners listed below.

You can check out the video, filmed at the Royal Institution in London, below.

The UK Best Places To Work project is sponsored by Amiqus, Games London, Lighthouse Games, and Playground Games. You can read more details about how the awards are judged here.

Here's the full list of winners:

LARGE COMPANY WINNERS (Sponsored by Lighthouse Games)

D3T / Coconut Lizard

NaturalMotion Games

Playground Games

Rare

MID-SIZED COMPANY WINNERS (Sponsored by Playground Games)

Bulkhead

CCP

Electric Square

Expression Games

Fuse Games

Lighthouse Games

Maverick Games

Playstack

Playtonic Games

Studio Gobo

Wushu Studios

SMALL COMPANY WINNERS

Forthstar

Indigo Pearl

Mastered

MLC (Magna Ludum Creatives)

Mojiworks

Nosebleed Interactive

Ripstone

Snap Finger Click

Sweet Justice

Swipe Right PR

Wardog Studios

SPECIAL AWARDS

G Into Gaming Award

Harinder Sangha, Maverick Games

Education Award

Electric Square (Winner)

King

NaturalMotion Games

NDreams

Sumo Group

Environmental Award (Sponsored by Games London)

NaturalMotion Games

Playground Games

Playstack

Rare (Winner)

Rocksteady

Health and Wellbeing Award

CCP

Futurlab

NaturalMotion Games (Winner)

Playtonic Games

Wushu Studios

Training and Development Award

NaturalMotion Games

Rare

Rocksteady

Sumo Group (Winner)

TT Games

Corporate Social Responsibility Award (presented by SpecialEffect)

d3t / Coconut Lizard

King

NaturalMotion Games

Playtonic Games

Rocksteady (Winner)

Diversity Award

Code Coven

Maverick Games

Mojiworks

Playground Games

Rare (Winner)

Rocksteady

HR Hero Award