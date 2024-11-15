WASD expo cancelled, organiser enters liquidation

The organiser of UK indie games expo WASD has gone into liquidation, resulting in the show's cancellation.

As reported by BBC News, co-founder David Lilley said "increasing costs and less demand for stand space means running events is just not viable for us anymore."

WASD first opened in 2022 following the closure of the standalone EGX Rezzed event. The indie-based show was held alongside the London Games Festival in April.

There was speculation of the expo's closure following the disappearance of its website after the conclusion of this year's event.

Earlier this year, the long-running Insomnia Gaming Festival was shut down following layoffs at its organiser, Player1 Events.

EGX is the last major consumer show remaining in the UK. This year's expo ran alongside MCM Comic-Con instead of EGX being a singular event.