Warner Bros hires Bethesda studio director to lead WB Games Montreal

Warner Bros has hired Yves Lachance to lead its Montreal games studio, appointing him video president and studio head for the developer.

He will lead the management for all disciplines across the studio, as well as working closely with Warner's publishing teams and other internal studios. He will report to WB Games' senior vice president for production and studios Ben Bell.

Lachance joins after more than eight years at Bethesda Game Studios Montreal, a studio he helped launch in 2015.

Prior to this he spent nearly ten years at Behaviour Interactive, where he held various leadership positions.

"Warner Bros. Games' major franchises and internal game development expertise provide an exceptional foundation on which to develop the next generation of games," said Lachance.

"I am thrilled to be able to work with the established Montreal team to create memorable games for some of the most impactful entertainment properties of this generation."

WB Games Montreal's most recent release was 2022's Gotham Knights. Job listings have suggested the studio is currently working on a AAA single-player based on a DC Comics series and developed in Unreal Engine 5.