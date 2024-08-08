Warner Bros games revenue down 41% during Q2 due to Suicide Squad

Warner Bros' games revenue has declined 41% year-on-year, the company announced as part of its financial report for its Q2 2024, which is the three months ended June 30.

The company doesn't provide detailed figures within its Studios segment (which also encompasses TV and film), but said the decrease in games revenue was due to the "weak performance" of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, especially compared to the success of Hogwarts Legacy in 2023.

The segment's revenue as a whole was down 4% year-on-year to $2.45 billion.

Looking at the six months ended June 30, the decrease is even sharper for games revenue specifically, with a 66% drop (though once again the detailed result wasn't provided).

Revenue for Q2 2024 across Warner Bros as a whole reached $9.71 billion, a 6% drop year-on-year.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League released on January 30, 3024, after several delays.

In February, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acknowledged that the title did not meet Warner's expectations, and reiterated in Q1's earnings call that the comparison with Hogwarts Legacy's performance year-on-year was tough.